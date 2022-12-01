  1. EPaper
PCI advises against media articles predicting poll results

Articles attempting to forecast election results in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh should not be published until 5.30 p.m. on December 5, says PCI

December 01, 2022 07:32 am | Updated 07:32 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Preparations at a polling station for the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Rajkot, Wednesday, November 30.

Preparations at a polling station for the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Rajkot, Wednesday, November 30. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Press Council of India (PCI) has advised the print media to refrain from publishing articles that in any way predict the results of the polls during the prohibited period under the Representation of the People Act. This comes in the run-up to State Assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

The Council said that it was of the view that the forecast of election results, in any form or manner by way of predictions, astrologers, tarot card readers, political analysts or by any persons during the prohibited period, was a violation of the spirit of Section 126A of the Act.

The provision aims at preventing electors from being influenced in their voting by such predictions about the prospects of various political parties.

The Council advised the print media against publishing any such articles untll 5.30 p.m. on December 5, 2022, to ensure free and fair elections.

