Payment issues over S-400 deal resolved: Russian officials

All payment issues between India and Russia with regard to the S-400 deal have been resolved very successfully, senior Russian officials said at the ongoing MAKS air show in Russia.

“There were initial difficulties due to banking restrictions. But we talked on Government-to-Government level… It is no more an issue. In certain cases they use Ruble, in certain cases they use Rupee. In certain cases a different currency,” said Viktor Kladov, head of international cooperation, Rostec Corporation, while talking the media at the ongoing MAKS air show in Russia. The system is adapted to the new reality, he stated.

Speaking separately, Dmitry Shugaev, Director General of Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation of Russia, said that all issues arising over advance payments “have been settled” and added, “We are moving according to schedule.”

Asked about any concerns over their sensitive technology being leaked as India is buying hi-tech equipment from both Russia and the US, Mr. Kladov said, “India can make an interface into its systems. Secrets are well protected.” He added that all deals have Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDA) and the customer is bound by them.

To another question, he said India is an “important and powerful” country which “stands up and talks to the US on equal terms”. “I believe India has clearly conveyed to Washington that it needs the S-400 system for its national defence.” he added.

Helicopter deal during summit

The deal for 200 Russian Ka-226T utility helicopters to be built in India under technology transfer will be discussed at the bilateral summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum at Vladivostok next week.

Asked about the deal, Mr. Kladov said that the meting between the two leaders will bring new development in the Ka-226T project. “Major push will be made. Whole technical and commercial talks are already finished. Quite obviously this will be discussed at Vladivostok,” he said. “Everything is ready,” he added.

The helicopters will be manufactured in India by a joint venture between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Russian Helicopters.

Last year, during the bilateral summit, India signed a $5.34-bn deal with Russia for five S-400 air defence systems but the initial payment has been delayed due to US sanctions on Russia. The US has repeatedly warned the deal could attract sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) law that restricts defence purchases from Russia, Iran and North Korea.

US officials had stated that under CAATSA, it is payments and not signing of deals that triggers the sanctions. As per the terms of contract, deliveries will begin in 24 months, which is end-2020.

(The writer is at the MAKS 2019 air show on the invitation of the Russian Government)