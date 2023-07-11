HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Paying for Russian crude in Yuan an insult to martyrs: Congress

Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh claimed that a Chinese daily had praised the government of India for “accelerating de-dollarisation” by paying Russia in Yuan for the oil India imports

July 11, 2023 10:55 am | Updated 10:55 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image of oil pump jacks in Russia

Representational image of oil pump jacks in Russia | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Congress on Monday questioned the Narendra Modi government’s decision to purchase Russian crude oil, using the Chinese currency Yuan.  

Addressing a press conference at Congress headquarters, party spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh said that the government of India had started making payments to Russia for import of crude in Yuan instead of rupee. 

Expressing shock, he said the Indian government was promoting the currency of a country that was responsible for the martyrdom of 20 soldiers in Galwan in May 2020 and another 20 soldiers were injured in Arunachal Pradesh in December last year.

“Why are Indian refiners making payment in Yuan for Russian Crude? Why are we trying to internationalize the Chinese currency? Why can’t we make the same payment in Indian Rupee?”asked Mr. Vallabh.

The Congress spokesperson alleged that China had made incursions, unilaterally changed the names of eleven villages and towns in Arunachal Pradesh and is preventing Indian troops from accessing 40 percent of patrolling points.

Mr. Vallabh claimed that The Global Times, the official newspaper of the Chinese government had praised the government of India for “accelerating de-dollarisation” by paying Russia in Yuan for the oil India imports from that country. 

He said that India is currently importing crude to the tune of ₹89,000 crore from Russia against ₹7,000 crores in 2021.

Related Topics

Russia / China / Indian National Congress / oil and gas - upstream activities

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.