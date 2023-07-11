Paying for Russian crude in Yuan an insult to martyrs: Congress

July 11, 2023 10:55 am | Updated 10:55 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Congress on Monday questioned the Narendra Modi government’s decision to purchase Russian crude oil, using the Chinese currency Yuan.

Addressing a press conference at Congress headquarters, party spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh said that the government of India had started making payments to Russia for import of crude in Yuan instead of rupee.

Expressing shock, he said the Indian government was promoting the currency of a country that was responsible for the martyrdom of 20 soldiers in Galwan in May 2020 and another 20 soldiers were injured in Arunachal Pradesh in December last year.

“Why are Indian refiners making payment in Yuan for Russian Crude? Why are we trying to internationalize the Chinese currency? Why can’t we make the same payment in Indian Rupee?”asked Mr. Vallabh.

The Congress spokesperson alleged that China had made incursions, unilaterally changed the names of eleven villages and towns in Arunachal Pradesh and is preventing Indian troops from accessing 40 percent of patrolling points.

Mr. Vallabh claimed that The Global Times, the official newspaper of the Chinese government had praised the government of India for “accelerating de-dollarisation” by paying Russia in Yuan for the oil India imports from that country.

He said that India is currently importing crude to the tune of ₹89,000 crore from Russia against ₹7,000 crores in 2021.