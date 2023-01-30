ADVERTISEMENT

Pay PF, gratuity to ex-workmen, employees of Jet Airways, SC tells consortium

January 30, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Apex court dismisses appeal by Jalan Fritsch Consortium, the successful resolution applicant of Jet Airways, against a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal direction

The Hindu Bureau

Jet Airways employees during a protest in Mumbai. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed an appeal by Jalan Fritsch Consortium, the successful resolution applicant of Jet Airways Limited, against a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) direction to pay provident fund and gratuity to former workmen and employees of the airline.

A three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud was not moved by the resolution applicant’s submission that they would have to add another ₹200 crore to make the payment, and this would create a dent in their efforts to revive the cash-strapped airline. The consortium had claimed that the information memorandum provided to it did not disclose any liabilities of Jet Airways towards the provident fund and gratuity.

“Anyone stepping in would know that there are overriding labour dues. Unpaid labour dues always take precedence. Somewhere, there has to be finality. Sorry, we will not interfere,” the apex court observed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A group of 270 former employees of the airline, represented through the Association of Aggrieved Workmen of Jet Airways (AAWJA), have been fighting for their payment dues.

The NCLAT’s decision, in October last year, had said the “employees shall be entitled to the gratuity, which fell due up to the insolvency commencement date”.

“The employees are also entitled to the payment of their full provident fund, unpaid up to the date of insolvency commencement,” the NCLAT order had said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US