Pay health workers on time, Ministry tells States

‘Action will be taken against defaulters’.

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday directed States and Union Territories to ensure the timely release of salaries to doctors and healthcare workers.

The Ministry, in its order, invoked provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Chief Secretaries of States/UTs are directed to ensure compliance with the order, the Ministry said, adding that violation would be treated as an offence and action would be taken against defaulters.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave the Centre a day to issue an order to ensure that the States pay their doctors and healthcare workers full salaries, provide them with appropriate accommodation and implement quarantine guidelines uniformly among medical staffers and doctors regardless of the nature of their exposure to coronavirus (COVID-19) patients.

