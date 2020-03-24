Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday told real estate developers and builders to pay construction workers on time in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister tweeted that the National Real Estate Development Council’s advice to members should be followed. NAREDCO had told real estate firms to ensure hygiene at construction sites, provide groceries for 15-30 days to workers and not delay payments. Mr. Puri said that it was important for builders to follow the apex body’s advice and not delay “the salaries and payments of the staff, workers and other dependents.”