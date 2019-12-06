National

Pawar shocked over U.P. rape survivor being set ablaze

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday expressed shock after a rape survivor in Uttar Pradesh was set ablaze by five men, and asked the Centre to take immediate cognisance of the incident.

Mr. Pawar also alleged that the incident would not have occurred if the culprits were prosecuted “in time”. “Extremely shocked to hear that the girl who filed a rape complaint in #Unnao was set ablaze. The victim is battling for her life. If the culprits were prosecuted in time this wouldn’t have happened. Home department of the central government should take immediate cognizance,” he tweeted.

NCP leader Praful Patel said the incident occurred a few days after the rape and killing of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad.

“It is about time the government takes immediate measures towards women safety. To stop crime against women, the government must punish the perpetrators immediately to send a strong message to society. #Unnao #Justice,” Mr. Patel said on the micro-blogging site.

