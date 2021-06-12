Sharad Pawar-Prshant Kishor meeting kickstarts anti-BJP front

Mumbai

12 June 2021

To work on strengthening regional parties.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Saturday clarified that it has not given any responsibility to poll analyst Prashant Kishor within the party but the party was working on setting up a national front of anti-BJP parties.

Sources within the party have identified over 400 Lok Sabha seats where regional players could play an important role against the BJP if a front of these parties is set up.

“Prashant Kishor is a political strategist. He looks at the politics from different point of view. Our president has already discussed the need to unite all opposition parties. He wanted to go to West Bengal during elections but could not due to ill-health. But he will ensure that all opposition parties are united,” said senior NCP leader and minister Nawab Malik. He said Mr. Kishor shared the experience of West Bengal elections with party president Sharad Pawar with discussions on current national politics.

Mr. Malik clarified that the NCP is constantly working on setting up an united front against the BJP. “This process continues even today and will continue in future as well,” said Mr Malik. Mr. Kishor has, however, said that the meeting between him and Mr Pawar was only over a ‘private lunch’ and no politics was discussed.

According to sources within the NCP, except for States like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, all other States have strong presence of regional parties who can play crucial role in defeating the BJP.

“Except for these 110 to 120 Lok Sabha seats from these States, there are strong third contenders who if fought with plan, can defeat the BJP. There needs to be a face who will ensure that these regional parties are brought together,” said a senior NCP leader, on condition of anonymity. The leader said the process of uniting all regional players has to begin now.

Opposition BJP leader and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed the meeting, saying, no matter who meets whom, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will emerge victorious even in 2024.

“Anyone can meet anyone. There are no restrictions for it. But irrespective of all the political strategising and planning, it is going to be Narendra Modiji who will emerge victorious in 2024 as well,” said Mr. Fadnavis.