Pawan Khera slams Brij Bhushan Singh's comments on wrestlers' protest, says Congress stands with them

Congress leader Pawan Khera slammed the BJP on Saturday (September 7, 2024), saying that the saffron party takes a stand for those who do wrong and that the Congress raises its voice against the wrong. The statement came following claims made by former Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh that the wrestler's protest was politically motivated by the Congress.

Speaking to ANI, Mr. Khera said, "Whoever does wrong, the BJP stands with them and they are with the BJP. Whoever is wronged, Congress fights for them and raises their voice and will raise it in the future too and that is why they also like Congress."

"Six players had filed an FIR against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Have you seen what sections he was accused of? How dare he speak like this? We are proud that we stood, are standing and will stand with our daughters," Mr. Khera added.

On Brij Bhushan's statement of Congress regretting the joining of wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia to the party and allegations thrown at Bhupinder Hooda and Deepender Hooda for politically motivating the protest, Mr. Khera said that the party will never regret standing up for their daughters and that the Hooda family has done no wrong in raising their voice against the wrong.

"We will never regret that we stood with our daughters; they should regret it... What has the Hooda family done wrong by raising their voice? This is what needs to be done. What is the point of politics if we don't stand by them?" he added.

Earlier today, former WFI president and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said the joining of Phogat and Punia to the Congress party proves that the entire wrestlers' movement was a "conspiracy" against him and the Congress party was behind it.

Brij Bhushan further stated that the Congress would regret their decision and claimed that the wrestler's protest that started in Jantar Mantar in January last year was not a movement of sportspersons and Congress was behind it, which was led by Bhupinder Hooda.

On Friday, the two ace wrestlers joined the Congress almost a month before the Haryana assembly polls. Within hours of them joining the party, wrestler Ms. Phogat was fielded in the Julana constituency whereas Bajrang Punia was appointed working president of the All India Kisan Congress..

