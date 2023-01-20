Patna roadside eatery, once a political nerve centre, now struggling for permanent space

January 20, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Patna

As Sanjay Kumar, 42, makes chapatis at his tea stall that also serves basic food, he talks about old times and new. He complains about being shunted from one department to another in his bid to get a permanent space to run his dhaba, while telling stories of the food preferences of some of Bihar’s top socialist leaders in their days of struggle.

His father, the late Nandal Prasad, came to Patna from Muzaffarpur in 1968, to try his luck in politics, and ended up setting up an inexpensive service for struggling politicians. The dhaba, on Beerchand Patel Path, was in the now-demolished MLA flats, and Prasad’s eatery served as an adda for chai and political gossip. When the new duplex bungalows came up in its spot in 2022, there was no longer place for the tea stall inside the complex, so it now stands on the road that also has the party offices of the JD(U), RJD, and the BJP.

“I have sent an application to the Chief Minister’s secretariat with a request for alternative place from where I won’t be disturbed time and again,” says Mr. Kumar, the youngest child of his father, adding that he has to gather his things quickly and run when there are anti-encroachment drives. “When Lalu ji was Chief Minister in 1992, he too had given orders to the then district magistrate of Patna to give us a prominent place, but that too never happened,” he says. He lists a number of people in the government he has met to request for a space.

Through the years the dhaba has served politicians such as Lalu Prasad, Sushil Kumar Modi, Nitish Kumar, and the late Karpoori Thakur. While Mr. Prasad enjoyed the litti chokha and ate a lot of dahi (curd), Mr. Nitish Kumar ate dal-chawal with aloo bhujia (a crunchy snack). Thakur would show up when the stall opened at 5 a.m. for tea, even when he was Chief Minister. The shop would shut only after the last few political aspirants had dispersed.

Handwritten slip

When Mr. Nitish Kumar became an MLA for the first time in 1985, Mr. Kumar remembers he was allotted quarter number 84. “There were a lot of gatherings at Nitish ji’s house when he became an MLA, so he asked my father not to send tea without his consent.” His ‘consent’ was a handwritten slip with his signature, one which, dated 30, July 1989, Mr. Kumar shows off proudly. Before he moved into the Chief Minister’s house, Mr. Nitish Kumar had gifted the dhaba a bench from his MLA house.

Shivanand Tiwari, a former parliamentarian and presently serving as RJD national vice-president, remembers old times: “Nandlal used to maintain a register for the cash and udhaar [credit] because those were the days of struggle, and people hardly had money in their pockets.”

Today, the dhaba is no longer the political nerve centre it once was, but Mr. Kumar believes it should be preserved for its history.