Path of brotherhood will ensure India’s progress, says Mohan Bhagwat

January 26, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - New Delhi

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on January 26 urged people to live with ‘bhaichara’ (brotherhood) and added that India has the ability to become the ‘Vishwa Guru’ (world leader) in a few years.

Speaking at a function organised in Nagpur to celebrate the 75th Republic Day, Mr. Bhagwat said the people of the country have given themselves the Constitution and it is now their duty to not only respect it but also abide by it.

“The strength of the people of India is infinite. When this strength rises, it does many miracles. It is for each of us to use our abilities for the benefit of all because everyone is our own. While we may look different, our country has a tradition of accepting diversity. We should live in brotherhood and follow the principles of the Constitution. The country will then march towards progress,” he said.

Role of citizens

The RSS chief said though the government has the ‘technical’ responsibility of implementing and protecting the Constitution, the citizens have the main role of implementing it through their conduct.

“We all celebrate January 26 with fervour and enthusiasm. Similar enthusiasm was seen on January 22 (Ram Temple consecration day). But such enthusiasm and devotion shouldn’t remain confined to one day,” he said.

Mr. Bhagwat added that people should dedicate their lives to the country. “We can then see India becoming the Vishwa Guru in a few years,” he said.

Communal violence

The RSS chief’s call for brotherhood came days after incidents of communal violence were reported in different States following the inauguration of the temple in Ayodhya.

An incident of stone pelting on a ‘Shobha Yatra’ taken out to celebrate the event was reported in Vadodara, Gujarat, on January 22. An FIR was registered in the matter.

Firecrackers were allegedly set off in front of a mosque during a similar procession in Telangana’s Narayanpet district, which led to police action. The police also booked the organisers of a pandal in Lucknow after videos of hate-filled songs being played at the venue went viral.

In Madhya Pradesh, anti-social elements allegedly placed a saffron flag atop a church a day ahead of the consecration ceremony.

In Darbhanga district of Bihar, crackers were reportedly hurled inside a Muslim graveyard by people participating in a procession taken out to mark the inauguration of the temple in Ayodhya.