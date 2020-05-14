National

Patent filed for low cost Personal Protective Equipment by Navy

In this undated handout photo, a worker wears PPEs manufactured by Navy personnel. The equipments cleared certification by INMAS (Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences) in Delhi.

In this undated handout photo, a worker wears PPEs manufactured by Navy personnel. The equipments cleared certification by INMAS (Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences) in Delhi.   | Photo Credit: PTI

A low-cost personal protective equipment (PPE), designed and produced by the Navy, has received a patent, bringing it a step closer to mass production, the Navy said on Thursday.

The patent was successfully filed by the Intellectual Property Facilitation Cell (IPFC) of the Defence Ministry in association with the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC), an enterprise under the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Navy said in a statement.

“The low-cost PPE has been developed by a doctor posted at the recently created Innovation Cell at the Institute of Naval Medicine (INM), Mumbai. A pilot batch of PPEs had been produced at the Naval Dockyard Mumbai,” it stated.

Efforts were on to commence mass production of the PPE and eligible firms were being identified for taking up licensed production, the Navy added.

Shortage of PPE for healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a major issue.

