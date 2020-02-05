National

Patent application examination time cut to 24-36 months: Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal. File

Union Minister Piyush Goyal. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

The Union Commerce minister said in the Lok Sabha that the time taken for examination of patent applications has been brought down from 72 months in 2014-15

India has significantly cut down the time taken for examination of patent applications to about 24-36 months from the 72 months earlier, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

“As a result of several measures taken by the government, the time taken for examination of patent applications has been brought down from 72 months in 2014-15 to around 24-36 months at present,” he said during Question Hour.

Mr. Goyal also said that pendency in patent examination has come down from 1,78,525 in 2014-15 to 81,271 in January and the disposals of applications too have increased from 14,316 in 2014-15 to 48,751 in 2019-20 till January.

Indian patent office grants patents for 20 years and after that it can be renewed.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 5, 2020 2:41:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/patent-application-examination-time-cut-to-24-36-months-goyal/article30741528.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY