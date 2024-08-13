ADVERTISEMENT

Patanjali misleading advertisements: SC closes contempt proceedings against Ramdev, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

Updated - August 13, 2024 12:27 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 12:15 pm IST - NEW DELHI

A Bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah accepted the unconditional apology submitted by the contemnors and also published in the various dailies

The Hindu Bureau

A hoarding with an image of Baba Ramdev is seen inside a Patanjali store in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (August 13, 2024) closed contempt proceedings against yoga guru Baba Ramdev, his close associate Acharya Balkrishna and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, the company they co-founded, for defying a court undertaking to not publish misleading advertisements of their herbal products in violation of the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah accepted the unconditional apology submitted by the contemnors and also published in the various dailies.

Day after SC order, Patanjali issues another ‘bigger’ public apology
Patanjali case | Is your apology as big and expensive as your front page advertisements? SC asks Patanjali, Ramdev

The court had reserved the case for judgment on May 14 after the original newspaper cuttings of the public apologies issued by the trio was placed on record.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under fire from the apex court, the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority, woken up to suspend the manufacturing of 14 Patanjali products.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Bench had made it clear that the objectionable and misleading advertisements issued by Patanjali, and endorsed by Ramdev, to cure everything from diabetes, obesity to liver dysfunction and even COVID-19 during the months of pandemic were “deliberate and willful violations” of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act of 1954 and its Rules.

Supreme Court’s ban on Patanjali ads | Explained

The apex court had initiated contempt proceedings against Patanjali and Balakrishna on February 27 for violating an undertaking given to it in November 2023 that they would refrain from advertising “cures” in violation of the 1954 Act.

On November 21 last year, the apex court had directed the company to not make any “casual statements” to the print or electronic media about the efficacy of their medicinal products or indulge in any disparaging statements about other disciplines of medicine like allopathy. However, the very next day, Ramdev had held a press conference.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US