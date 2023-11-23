Patanjali defends its medicines, claims they are clinically proven

November 23, 2023 05:21 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - New Delhi

A day after the Supreme Court warned Baba Ramdev-owned Patanjali Ayurved of imposing hefty fines if they do not withdraw misleading advertisements, the company said in a press release on Wednesday that its products have helped thousands of people free from several diseases like blood pressure, sugar, thyroid, asthma, arthritis, obesity, liver and kidney failures, and cancer. “We humbly respect the Supreme Court of India and if we make false advertisements or propaganda, we would not have any objections if honourable court impose a fine of crores or even give us a death sentence,” the statement said.

On Tuesday, an top court bench comprising justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Prashant Kumar Mishra had observed while hearing a petition of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) that all false and misleading advertisements of Patanjali Ayurved have to be stopped immediately and the court will take any such infraction very seriously.

The company added that it has a database of more than one crore people, with real world evidence, preclinical and clinical evidence. “Hundreds of therapies of Yoga, Ayurveda, Naturopathy, Panchakarma, Shatkarma, fasting and with the integrated treatment of system, we have made thousands of people free from several diseases like blood pressure, sugar, thyroid, asthma, arthritis, obesity, liver and kidney failure, and cancer,” the release said. “Some stubborn and so-called frustrated doctors of the medical sector, who oppose Yoga, Ayurveda and Naturopathy seems to have a big problem,” the company alleged. “If necessary, we are ready to present all the facts and evidence before the honourable court and media,” they added.

“In the medical field, we have seen many modern practitioners those who are committing medical crimes by installing fake pacemakers, stealing kidneys, taking unnecessary medicines and conducting tests indiscriminately as medical mafia/drug mafia, we have fought against them,” the statement added.

