Paswan to be accorded state funeral, Ravi Shankar Prasad to represent central government

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan would be accorded a state funeral, and Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad would represent the central government at the ceremony in Patna, an official statement and sources said on Friday.

Paswan (74) died at a private hospital here on Thursday evening after recently undergoing a heart surgery.

The funeral is likely to take place in Patna on October 10. His mortal remains would be flown to Patna in a special aircraft, the sources said.

At a specially convened meeting of the Union Cabinet this morning, it was decided that Mr. Prasad would represent the government of India and the Union Council of Ministers at the funeral of the veteran leader, they said.

The Cabinet condoled the demise of the Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and observed a two-minute silence in his memory, according to the statement.

“The Cabinet approved a state funeral to be accorded for Shri Ramvilas Paswan,” the statement said.

The Cabinet also passed a resolution which said, “The Cabinet expresses profound sorrow at the sad demise of Shri Ramvilas Paswan, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. In his passing away, the nation has lost an eminent leader, a distinguished parliamentarian and an able administrator”.

“The Cabinet extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family on behalf of the Government and the entire nation,” it added.

Paswan was one of the most popular leaders from Bihar and enjoyed strong mass support. He was elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 1969 as a member of the Samyukta Socialist Party.

Paswan was considered the voice of the oppressed and always championed the cause of marginalised sections of the society, the resolution said.