Passenger's phone catches fire on flight; no one injured

A passenger's mobile phone caught fire mid-air on IndiGo's Dibrugarh-Delhi flight on Thursday but the cabin crew doused it with a fire extinguisher, DGCA officials said.

There was no injury to any passenger or cabin crew member, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials said.

The flight 6E 2037 was heading to Delhi from Dibrugarh when a cabin crew member saw sparks and smoke emitting from a passenger's phone. The fire was extinguished by the cabin crew member using a fire extinguisher, they said.

The aircraft landed safely at the Delhi airport around 12.45 p.m. on Thursday.

In a statement, IndiGo said, "There was an incident of a mobile device battery heating up abnormally on flight 6E 2037 from Dibrugarh to Delhi. The crew is trained to manage all hazardous incidences and they quickly managed the situation. There was no harm caused to any passenger or property onboard."