Passengers injured as stones were thrown at Swatantrata Senani Express in Bihar

Published - September 27, 2024 07:11 pm IST - Patna

The glasses of the pantry car and A-1 and B-2 coaches were shattered. The stones also hit the windows of many sleeper coaches. Muzaffarpur RPF said they have detained a “mentally disturbed” person and are investigating further.

Amit Bhelari

A few passengers suffered minor injuries when stones were thrown at the Swatantrata Senani Express in Samastipur district of Bihar Thursday night when the train was on its way from Jainagar to Delhi on the Muzaffarpur-Samastipur line. The incident caused panic among passengers, and the glasses of the pantry car and two coaches next to it were damaged.

Around 9.30 p.m. when the train was just passing the Samastipur station, stones were thrown at it near the outer signal of the station. The glasses of the pantry car and A-1 and B-2 coaches were shattered. The stones also hit many sleeper coaches.

Following the incident, the train stopped at Samastipur for a brief period before proceeding to Muzaffarpur. It was delayed for 45 minutes.

Though the incident caused panic among the passengers, the escort team of Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) on the train diffused the tension. The Samastipur RPF lodged a case against an unidentified person.

“On 26.09.2024 at around 21.30 pm, an incident of stone pelting on the AC coach of train number 12561 Swatantrata Senani Express near Samastipur railway station came to light. The State Railway Police Samastipur took immediate cognizance of it and took immediate action. In this case a person was identified and taken into custody and when interrogated, it was found that he was mentally disturbed. There is no loss of life or property. Further action is being taken,” Muzaffapur RPF said in a post on X.

Support our reporting.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
