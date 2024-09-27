GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Passengers injured as stones were thrown at Swatantrata Senani Express in Bihar

The glasses of the pantry car and A-1 and B-2 coaches were shattered. The stones also hit the windows of many sleeper coaches. Muzaffarpur RPF said they have detained a “mentally disturbed” person and are investigating further.

Published - September 27, 2024 07:11 pm IST - Patna

Amit Bhelari

A few passengers suffered minor injuries when stones were thrown at the Swatantrata Senani Express in Samastipur district of Bihar Thursday night when the train was on its way from Jainagar to Delhi on the Muzaffarpur-Samastipur line. The incident caused panic among passengers, and the glasses of the pantry car and two coaches next to it were damaged.

Around 9.30 p.m. when the train was just passing the Samastipur station, stones were thrown at it near the outer signal of the station. The glasses of the pantry car and A-1 and B-2 coaches were shattered. The stones also hit many sleeper coaches.

Following the incident, the train stopped at Samastipur for a brief period before proceeding to Muzaffarpur. It was delayed for 45 minutes.

Though the incident caused panic among the passengers, the escort team of Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) on the train diffused the tension. The Samastipur RPF lodged a case against an unidentified person.

“On 26.09.2024 at around 21.30 pm, an incident of stone pelting on the AC coach of train number 12561 Swatantrata Senani Express near Samastipur railway station came to light. The State Railway Police Samastipur took immediate cognizance of it and took immediate action. In this case a person was identified and taken into custody and when interrogated, it was found that he was mentally disturbed. There is no loss of life or property. Further action is being taken,” Muzaffapur RPF said in a post on X.

Published - September 27, 2024 07:11 pm IST

Related Topics

Bihar / railway

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.