Regular train tickets cancelled till June 30, Shramik Specials to continue

The Indian Railways has cancelled all train tickets booked for travel till June 30 and said that a full refund will be issued to all affected passengers. However, the Railways clarified that this move will not impact the running of Shramik trains or the 15 pairs of ‘Special trains’ that were started from May 12.

In April, the national transporter announced that advance reservation, including e-tickets, will not be allowed “till further notice”. Additionally, Railways, which had stopped passenger train services March 22 onwards, earlier this month said that it plans to restart passenger services gradually and will run 15 pairs of special trains May 12 onwards.

The tickets for regular trains being cancelled would have likely been booked in the February-April 2020 period.

“Competent authority has desired that all tickets booked...for the period up to June 30, 2020, may be cancelled and full refund generated,” a Railway Board order said.

It added that the Shramik Special trains and Special trains services started with effect from May 12 will, however, continue to operate.

The 15 pairs of special train, meaning a total of 30 return journeys, are being run from New Delhi station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

Destination address mandatory

With effect from May 13, the IRCTC has started taking the destination address of all passengers booking tickets. This will help us in contact tracing, if required later, a Railways spokesperson said.

On Wednesday, the Railways announced that waiting lists will be introduced from May 22 onwards for current special trains as well as the ones to be notified later.

In its initial guidelines, the Railways had said that only confirmed e-tickets will be booked and booking of RAC/waiting list ticket and on-board booking by ticket checking staff will not be permitted.

As per the Wednesday announcement, there will be a cap on the waiting list on these trains. For sleeper class, the waiting list will be capped at 200, while for AC 3 tier and AC Chair car, it will be 100 each. Additionally, it will be 50 for AC 2 tier and 20 each for First AC and Executive Class.

Since advance reservation period for special trains has been kept at a maximum of seven days, travellers will be able to book waiting list tickets from May 15 onwards. However, there will be no RAC in these trains.

No boarding if passenger found with COVID-19 symptoms

According to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, all passengers shall be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers shall be allowed to enter/board trains.

“If, during screening, a passenger has very high temperature/symptoms of COVID-19 etc., he shall not be allowed to travel despite having confirmed tickets. In such case, full refund shall be provided to the passenger,” the order stated.

It said that on a group ticket if one passenger is found unfit to travel and all other passengers on the same PNR also do not want to travel, in that case full refund shall be granted for all passengers.

In case of a group ticket if one passenger is found unfit to travel but the other passengers on the same PNR want to travel, full refund of fare shall be granted to the passenger who was not allowed to travel.

“For all the above cases, TTE certificates as per extant practice shall be issued to the passenger at the entry/checking/screening point itself mentioning number of passengers not travelled due to symptoms of COVID-19 in one or more passengers,” it stated.

“Full fare for the part passenger/full who have not travelled shall be refunded by IRCTC in the customer’s account,” it said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Watch | Indian Railways restart 'special trains'