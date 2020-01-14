National

Passenger tweets about ‘jail threat’ by IndiGo pilot

Supriya Unni Nair, who had asked for a wheelchair for her mother, after landing in Bengaluru on Monday night, alleged in a tweet that the pilot had misbehaved and threatened her with jail

A woman passenger has claimed that she was threatened by an IndiGo pilot with jail after she asked for a wheelchair for her mother at Bengaluru. Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the airline has ‘off-rostered’ the pilot.

Supriya Unni Nair, who had asked for a wheelchair for her 75-year old mother, after landing in Bengaluru on Monday night, alleged in a tweet that the pilot had misbehaved and threatened her with jail. She also claimed that her mother was diabetic.

“I requested my office to contact IndiGo as soon as I saw the tweet by Ms. Supriya Unni Nair about the pilot’s behaviour with her and her 75-year-old mother in need of wheelchair assistance. The airline has informed Ministry of Civil Aviation that the pilot has been off-rostered,” said Mr. Puri in a tweet.

Ms. Nair claimed that when the wheelchair was brought to take her mother at the Bengaluru airport, the pilot prevented the 75-year-old to be taken from the plane.

She alleged that the pilot also threatened to get them detained and make them spend a night in jail.

Jan 14, 2020

