Passenger tweets ‘5 bombs in Dibrugarh Rajdhani’, train stopped at Dadri

The 12424 DBRT Rajdhani runs between New Delhi and Dibrugarh Town railway stations.

‘The train is being checked with the joint efforts of RPF and GRP’

The Railways has halted Friday’s New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express at Dadri near here and pressed security agencies into action after a passenger claimed there were “5 bombs in the train”, officials said.

“I want to inform that there are 5 bombs in a train rajdhani(12424) going from new delhi to kanpur central. Please take some action on this quickly. @RailMinIndia @PiyushGoyal @DelhiPolice @IRCTCofficial,” tweeted Sanjeev Singh Gurjar, a passenger.

Responding to the tweet, the Superintendent of Government Railway Police, Agra, wrote from its official handle, “Regarding the above information, all the senior officers have been made aware that the train is being stopped at the post GRP Dadri and is being checked with the joint efforts of RPF and GRP,” it said in a tweet.

It begins its journey at 4.10 PM from Delhi and arrives at the destination at 7.00 am.

Further details on this is awaited.

