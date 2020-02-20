Passenger tries to open aircraft door, offloaded

NEW DELHI

IndiGo’s Delhi-Jeddah flight was forced to turn back just before takeoff after a passenger attempted to open one of the doors, according to a DGCA official.

The incident happened on Tuesday when the flight was taxiing for take-off. The passenger tried to open the door demanding that two of his co-passengers denied boarding for not possessing the boarding pass be allowed on the plane, according to the official.

“The captain of the flight decided to return to bay and offload the passenger and his accomplice for their unruly behaviour,” according to the source.

“A group of 110 passengers of the connecting flight from Srinagar were travelling on this flight. Two of them were offloaded at the boarding gate as they had lost their boarding pass,” he said.

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official, however, said the two passengers had failed to show up at the boarding gate on time. Thereafter, three more women passengers accompanying these men were allowed to deboard.

An anti-sabotage drill was also performed before allowing the flight to take off.