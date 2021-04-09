Passenger raises bomb hoax on flight

The passenger wore his life jacket and started calling it a bomb. When the cabin crew intervened to calm him down, he started to strip off his clothes until he was restrained.

An inebriated passenger on board an AirAsia India flight from Bengaluru to Delhi attempted to strip naked and issued a hoax bomb threat. The airline is investigating whether he should be put on a no-fly list.

“An inebriated guest onboard i5-722 behaved in an inappropriate manner including with a cabin crew on duty inflight. The guest was advised repeatedly and paid heed only after multiple requests by crew members,” a spokesperson said. The incident took place on April 6.

Following which, the pilot was informed about an unruly passenger and requested the Air Traffic Control for an early landing.

On landing at Delhi airport he was handed over to the police and a complaint filed.

An inquiry is “under way” to determine whether he should be banned from flying, the spokesperson added. DGCA’s rules provide for a ban of three months to lifetime for passengers who misbehave onboard a plane and risk the safety of the aircraft and passengers.