ADVERTISEMENT

Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport for 'unruly behaviour' arrested

January 24, 2023 09:36 am | Updated 10:28 am IST - New Delhi

Following a written complaint from the crew member, the passenger concerned was offloaded and handed over to the IGIA police station for further action

PTI

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

Police have arrested a flyer accused of misbehaving with a female cabin crew member on a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Hyderabad, officials said on January 24.

The complaint was lodged by Sushant Srivastava, the airline's security officer, on behalf of the cabin crew member, they said.

A PCR call was received at 4.39 pm (on Monday) about a passenger allegedly molesting a cabin crew member on SpiceJet Flight-8133 from Delhi to Hyderabad. The call was made by Srivastava, SpiceJet's security officer, a senior police officer said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ALSO READ
Air India ‘urinating’ incident | Shankar Mishra takes a U-turn, tells Delhi court complainant urinated on her own seat

The passenger has been identified as Absar Alam, a resident of Jamia Nagar in Delhi. He was travelling to Hyderabad with his family.

During take-off, Mr. Alam allegedly misbehaved with a woman member of the crew. He was offloaded thereafter and taken to the police station by the SpiceJet security and the PCR staff, the police said.

The accused was booked under Section 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code at IGIA (Indira Gandhi International Airport) police station and arrested.

Sources on Monday said an unruly male passenger was offloaded from a SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport after he allegedly touched a female cabin crew in an inappropriate manner.

Following the incident, which happened during boarding a wet-leased Corendon aircraft, the airline said it offloaded the unruly passenger and another person who was accompanying him.

The sources said that during the boarding, the male passenger allegedly behaved in an unruly manner and inappropriately touched the female cabin crew member.

Following a written complaint from the crew member, the passenger concerned was offloaded and handed over to the IGIA police station for further action, they added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

air transport / Delhi

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US