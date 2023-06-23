ADVERTISEMENT

Passenger held in Mumbai for allegedly conversing 'plane hijack' in-flight

June 23, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST - Mumbai

ANI

A Vistara Airbus A320 passenger aircraft prepares to land at Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai, India, July 11, 2018. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A male passenger, aged 23, identified as Ritesh Sanjaykumar Juneja, who was onboard a Vistara flight, has been arrested after complaints by crew members that the person was allegedly speaking to someone over the phone about 'plane hijacking', Mumbai Police said.

Any details about the flight and the route this took place were not immediately known.

According to the police, the crew members onboard the aircraft heard the person talking about 'hijacking' on the phone. The passenger, on being questioned, said that he is mentally ill.

Sahar Police in Mumbai has registered a case under sections 336 (pertaining to crimes which may endanger lives or personal safety of others) and 505(2) (which deals with crimes such as spreading rumours or alarming news) of the Indian Penal Code and is probing the matter.

