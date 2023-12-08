HamberMenu
Passage of J&K-related Bills in sharp contrast to democratic, judicial practices: M.Y. Tarigami

He said the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 replacing terms like “weak and underprivileged classes” with “other backward classes” seems “a linguistic revision”

December 08, 2023 04:04 am | Updated 04:04 am IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
CPI (M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami on December 7 questioned the passage of J&K-related Bills in Parliament and termed it “in sharp contrast to democratic and judicial practices”.

| Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

CPI (M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami on December 7 questioned the passage of J&K-related Bills in Parliament and termed it “in sharp contrast to democratic and judicial practices”.

“The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill was passed when the Reorganisation Act itself was under judicial scrutiny and the top court has heard the arguments from petitioners and the government. And it has yet to deliver its judgment,” Mr. Tarigami said.

He said the passage of Amendment Bills at this juncture appears to be in sharp contrast to democratic and judicial practices. “It has become a standard practice of the current dispensation to take undemocratic and unconstitutional decisions,” Mr. Tarigami said.

He said the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 replacing terms like “weak and underprivileged classes” with “other backward classes” seems “a linguistic revision”.

Mr. Tarigami said the nomination of two members from the Kashmiri Pandit community to the Legislative Assembly reeks of the current dispensation’s intentions of never rehabilitating them in their native places.

“The members from the community like D.P Dhar, Pyari Lal Hindoo, Manohar Lal Koul and others had contested elections and were elected to the Assembly in the past,” he added.

Moreover, the power to nominate the members should rest with the elected government and not any un-elected authority, Mr. Tarigami said.

