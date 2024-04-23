Party-hopping political leaders are a ‘disturbing trend’, says Venkaiah Naidu

April 23, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Former Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu on April 23 sounded a word of caution against “frequent party hopping” by political leaders, terming it a “disturbing trend”. Mr. Naidu called for the strengthening of the anti-defection law, the Constitution (52nd Amendment) Act of 1985.

He was speaking at a function organised at his residence in New Delhi, a day after he received the Padma Vibhushan award from President Droupadi Murmu at a function in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“Defections are being encouraged. We should strengthen the anti-defection law,” he said. “The latest trend is — this morning you are in one party, then you quit and join another. Inside [in the old party], you were praising your leader and then, left and right you are abusing [the same leader]. Some are favoured with a ticket also. This is a disturbing trend,” he said.

“People should work at [political] parties and prove their credentials. If anybody wants to change parties, one should resign from the post given by that party and then only join another party. One can understand making accusations, but what is happening is not accusing but abusing,” Mr. Naidu said. He clarified that he was not referring to any particular political party, when he spoke of the trend.

He flagged another “unhealthy trend” of political parties “making promises left and right”, without considering where the money would come from to fulfil those promises.

“Political parties must come out with a manifesto and, secondly, should come out with schemes supported by the financial health of the State, and third, how they are going to mobilise resources, and then whatever they want to spend,” Mr. Naidu said.

He said that even when States face a financial burden of lakhs of crores of rupees, leaders still make promises and, “everything is being promised for free”.

“I am against freebies. I am in favour of two things — education and health should be given free. Make education and health free, and you can avoid all others (freebies). They are not doing that,” Mr. Naidu said.

He also hinted that he would be re-entering public life, albeit in an apolitical avatar. “Wherever I go these days, I hear from people who want me to stay politically active. I have always believed that those who have held constitutional positions must not get into [electoral] politics. But I intend to remain committed to public life. When I meet the PM (Prime Minister Narendra Modi), too, I don’t speak about politics but about people’s problems (janta ki pareshaniyaan). Henceforth, you will hear more from me,” Mr. Naidu said.

