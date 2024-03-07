Party hoppers in a spot of bother over BJP-BJD alliance

In the negotiations over seat allocations between the two parties, these leaders might find themselves overlooked for any constituency, thereby losing opportunity to contest in the upcoming elections

At a time when the announcement of a formal alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) appears imminent, a group of recent entrants, who switched sides from the regional party to the saffron camp, now find themselves in a spot of bother. They fear being side-lined in the discussions over seat allocation, potentially facing abandonment in the process. Recently, four incumbent MLAs, all formerly associated with the BJD, and over 10 former MLAs, had joined the BJP, anticipating that the party would mount a serious challenge against BJD. They harboured hopes of securing BJP nominations to contest in the upcoming elections. Pradeep Panigrahi, the MLA representing Gopalpur in Ganjam district, was seen as a valuable acquisition for the BJP. Once a trusted ally of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, he held the responsibility of representing Mr. Patnaik in his Hinjili Assembly constituency. Besides, Mr. Panigrahi served as the Ganjam district president for the BJD, spearheading the party's electoral strategies in the district, which is also the home district of the Chief Minister.

However, his standing within the BJD took a hit due to allegations of making false assurances regarding job opportunities at Tata Motors. Mr. Panigrahi had, however, vehemently denied these corruption charges, claiming they were orchestrated by the ruling party to tarnish his reputation.

Before negotiations for alliances commenced, the State BJP leadership recognised the potential benefits of leveraging Mr. Panigrahi’s experience. He also remained optimistic about restoring his public image, despite the setbacks within his former party.

Similarly, Premanand Naik, a former Minister and legislator representing the BJD in Keonjhar district, faced public embarrassment in his Telkoi constituency when the party purportedly threw its support behind another leader. This led to his resignation from the party, after which he joined the BJP.