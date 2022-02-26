Partnership between like-minded nations will act as a deterrent to aggressors: Australian Navy Chief

It will play a crucial role in securing the oceans and the nations’ sovereignty and interests, says Vice Admiral Michael Noonan

At a time when the world is facing challenging events and the dynamics of the regions are changing fast, cooperation between friendly and like-minded countries will act as a deterrent to any aggressing nation, Chief of Australian Navy Vice Admiral Michael Noonan has said.

Vice Admiral Michael Noonan was speaking to The Hindu onboard HMAS Arunta, an Anzac-class frigate of the Royal Australian Navy (RAN), on Saturday.

The ship and the Vice Admiral were here in Visakhapatnam to participate in the Multilateral Naval Exercise, MILAN-2022, which began on the day.

Referring to the militarisation of South China Sea and Russia invading Ukraine in Europe, Vice Admiral Noonan said, “Globally, the situation is becoming challenging, and in such a scenario, friendship and partnership between the nations will play a crucial role in securing the oceans and the nations’ sovereignty and interests.”

“With India, we have a long-standing understanding and we consider India to be a solid partner on whom we can rely during challenging and difficult times, and so it is with us also,” he added.

‘Quad a shared vision’

With specific reference to Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, he said all four countries in its – the U.S., Japan, India and Australia – share similar values and commitment, and this will pay dividends in the coming years.

“Quad is an interesting concept. It is not a military agreement or military arrangement. It is a political commitment to strengthen our friendship and cooperation in multiple areas. It is a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Vice Admiral Noonan said.

Talking about Australia-India ties, he said, “Though we have had good relations for decades, the current relationship is a once-in-a-generation or lifetime opportunity. And the Joint Guidance document that we have signed some time back is the way forward in that direction.”

Joint naval exercises

The Chief of Australian Navy was particularly focused on joint naval exercises.

“The very presence of the Australian Navy and over 30 others in MILAN by itself is a testimony to our shared commitment,” he observed.

“We advocate more such joint exercises in the coming days, as these will send a strong message to our adversaries that we are one in difficult times,” he asserted.

Impressed with the India-Australia joint exercise, AUSINDEX, and the multilateral exercise, Malabar, Vice Admiral Noonan said, “Both the exercises are highly complex, and AUSINDEX has grown in size and complexities over the years. We regard India as the traditional custodian of the Indian Ocean, and we look at India in that aspect.”

RAN’s expansion plans

Speaking about the expansion plans of RAN, Vice Admiral Noonan said plans were afoot to expand both its assets and size, and by 2040, it would grow into a formidable force.

Though our nature would continue to remain the same, our effectiveness would grow, he said.

“The Australian Government has cleared the acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines, and we intend to have six to eight such subs by 2040,” he said.

“We understand the need for stealth platforms that can operate undetected, keeping in mind the development in the South China Sea. India has experience in building and operating nuclear-powered submarines, and we expect to learn from it,” he said.