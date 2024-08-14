Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi, Amit Shah pay homage to victims of partition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (August 14, 2024) recalled the sufferings of people impacted by India's partition and reiterated the commitment to always protecting the bonds of unity and brotherhood in the nation.

On the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, he said, "We recall the countless people who were impacted and greatly suffered due to the horrors of Partition. It is also a day to pay tributes to their courage, which illustrates the power of human resilience. A lot of those impacted by Partition went on to rebuild their lives and attain immense success." He added, "Today, we also reiterate our commitment to always protect the bonds of unity and brotherhood in our nation."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tributes to all those who suffered during India’s partition in 1947, saying a nation that remembers its history can build its future and emerge as a powerful country.

“On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day my homage to the millions who suffered inhumane pains, lost lives, turned homeless during this most hideous episode of our history,” Mr. Shah wrote on ‘X’.

He said observing this day is a foundational exercise in the process of nation-building under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Modi government has been observing August 14 as the ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ since 2021 in remembrance of those who lost their lives during the country’s partition.

While making the announcement about the ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ in 2021, PM Modi had said the day would be observed in the memory of the struggles and sacrifices of people as the pain of partition can never be forgotten.

Mr. Modi had also noted that millions of people were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence caused by the partition.

India will be celebrating its Independence Day on Thursday.

