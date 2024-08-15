Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is an attempt to divide, spread hate, says Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday (August 15, 2024) said the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is an attempt to spread hate and division by the “rulers of today” and asserted that partition was the result of hate-filled politics.

After hoisting the national flag at the All India Congress Committee headquarters, Mr. Kharge urged party workers “to be among the people”. He said the Narendra Modi government is in its eleventh year, yet people are grappling with unemployment, price rise and corruption.

“I want to tell Congress workers to be among the people while taking up their issues and tell them that winds of change have started to blow. People are looking at Rahul Gandhi with new hope as his yatra has filled a new spirit in people,” Mr. Kharge said.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, senior leaders and scores of party workers were present on the occasion.

Attacking the Sangh Parivar, Mr. Kharge said there is no dearth of proof how the right-wing organisations had promoted the British policy of ‘divide and rule’ for their benefit. “It is a historical fact that their hate-filled politics resulted in the partition of the country. The partition happened because of them,” he said.

The Congress chief said though some people try to propagate the notion that Independence was achieved quite easily, the truth is that lakhs of people made sacrifices, left their homes and even people from well-to-do families spent time in jails to secure freedom. Instead of walking the path shown by these freedom fighters, the “rulers of today” are encouraging divisive thinking, he said.

“They mark Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas with the intention of spreading hatred. Those who did not participate in the Independence movement give advice to the Congress party and without any contribution want to get counted among the martyrs,” Mr. Kharge said.

Since 2021, the Modi government has been observing August 14 as the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in memory of those who lost their lives during the partition.

Taking a swipe at the government’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, Mr. Kharge said, “We are happy that they are repenting their mistake of 60 years. Those who used to avoid hoisting the flag on their offices are now talking of Har Ghar Tiranga”.

“The people of the country want har ghar naukri [job for every household] and har ghar nyay [justice for every household]. We want social, economic and political justice. This country wants freedom from economic inequality and unemployment,” he added.

In a separate message, Mr. Kharge expressed concern over constitutional and autonomous institutions turning into “puppets”. “The Opposition is like oxygen for democracy. Along with stopping the unconstitutional attitude of the government, it also raises the issues of the public,” he said.

In a post on X, Mr. Gandhi said, “Happy Independence Day to the people of the country. For us, freedom is not just a word – it is our biggest protective shield, woven into constitutional and democratic values.”

