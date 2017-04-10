Parties want EVMs recalled

Following an initiative taken by the Congress, 16 Opposition parties on Monday urged the Election Commission to revert to the paper ballot system, saying the people’s faith in EVMs had “eroded”.

Representatives of parties, including the Congress, the BSP, the DMK, the Trinamool Congress and those of the Left, met top EC officials to demand reintroduction of the ballot paper system.

The EC which has thus far defended the EVMs as tamper-proof, following complaints by several parties in the wake of the recent Assembly elections, has now said it will convene an all-party meeting to discuss the issue, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal and DMK leader T. Siva told journalists after the meeting.

The decision to make a collective demand with the EC came in the wake of a meeting called by the Congress on Monday morning in Parliament House in the room of Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Mamata’s opposition

Initially, the Congress had proposed that the demand should be for using EVMs in half the constituencies (along with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail machines) and using old fashioned ballot papers in the other half, so that the two could be compared. But Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee had strong reservations about EVMs, and finally there was an agreement on demanding a total return to the ballot paper system.

Congress leader Anand Sharma said the EC had been told that the voting system needed to be “technically addressed, globally endorsed and accepted by all political parties here”. He pointed out that many western nations had reverted from the EVMs to the ballot paper system.

The collective response by the Opposition parties to the EVM question is to be followed by these parties meeting President Pranab Mukherjee with a 15-point memorandum. These points will relate not only with the manner in which the Rajya Sabha is being rendered irrelevant by converting many controversial Bills into money Bills, but also to the manner in which democratic institutions are being subverted by the present government, anti-cow slaughter vigilantism, targeting of political opponents and growing instances of intolerance threatening Indian democracy.