‘Parties should have a code of conduct for MPs’, says VenkaiahNaidu

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday that political parties should have a code of conduct for their MPs in Parliament to monitor their behaviour and parties should include such a code in their election manifestos.

“I suggest that political parties should have a code of conduct for their MPs to monitor their behaviour,” Mr. Naidu told reporters at a get-together at the end of the Parliament session. Such a code of conduct should include stipulations that the members would not enter the well of the House, nor resort to sloganeering and disruptions or any other unruly behaviour such as tearing papers and throwing them in the House.

In an indirect response to the Trinamool Congress’s allegation that one out of four legislation passed in this session were anti-federal, Mr. Naidu said the key component of the federalism was also to ensure smooth functioning of Parliament.

“Federalism flows from constitutional scheme of things and Parliament also a constitutional entity,” he said.

While expressing satisfaction over the successful session of Parliament in terms of number of key Bills passed, Mr. Naidu said it had helped in changing the perception of the people regarding the political class.

He hoped that both the treasury benches and the Opposition would maintain the “positive momentum” of the just concluded session.

Not enemies

Pointing out that political parties were only rivals and not enemies, he was of the firm opinion that the ruling and the Opposition parties should interact more frequently to ensure smooth conduct of both Parliament and legislatures.