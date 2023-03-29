ADVERTISEMENT

Parties like JD(U), Shiv Sena (UBT) were your allies, now they are corrupt: Sibal's dig at PM Modi

March 29, 2023 11:34 am | Updated 11:34 am IST - New Delhi

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'corrupt are coming on one platform' remark

PTI

Kapil Sibal, Member of Parliament, in Rajya Sabha. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on March 29 took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'corrupt are coming on one platform' remark, saying parties such as the JD(U) and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) were his allies at one point of time and are now "corrupt", but were not so back then.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating an extension of the BJP headquarters here on March 28, Mr. Modi linked the coming together of opposition parties against the BJP to his government's campaign against corruption and said "anti-India" forces were attacking constitutional institutions — the strong foundation of a rising India — to stall the country's growth.

ALSO READ
Constitutional bodies fighting corruption under attack, says PM Modi

Reacting to the remarks, Mr. Sibal tweeted, "PM: Opposition afraid…all corrupt now on one platform. But Modiji: Shiv Sena, Akali Dal, JDU, PDP, BSP, were all your allies at one time and you formed government with them!"

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Now they are corrupt! Then they were not?" the former Union Minister said.

In his remarks at the event, Mr. Modi said the crackdown on the corrupt and corruption will continue without being hindered by "false allegations". 

“Never before in the history of independent India, such a big campaign against corruption has taken place and it has rattled the corrupt,” he said. 

"All those involved in corruption have come onto one platform," Mr. Modi added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US