Parties like JD(U), Shiv Sena (UBT) were your allies, now they are corrupt: Sibal's dig at PM Modi

March 29, 2023 11:34 am | Updated 11:34 am IST - New Delhi

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on March 29 took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'corrupt are coming on one platform' remark, saying parties such as the JD(U) and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) were his allies at one point of time and are now "corrupt", but were not so back then.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating an extension of the BJP headquarters here on March 28, Mr. Modi linked the coming together of opposition parties against the BJP to his government's campaign against corruption and said "anti-India" forces were attacking constitutional institutions — the strong foundation of a rising India — to stall the country's growth.

Reacting to the remarks, Mr. Sibal tweeted, "PM: Opposition afraid…all corrupt now on one platform. But Modiji: Shiv Sena, Akali Dal, JDU, PDP, BSP, were all your allies at one time and you formed government with them!"

"Now they are corrupt! Then they were not?" the former Union Minister said.

In his remarks at the event, Mr. Modi said the crackdown on the corrupt and corruption will continue without being hindered by "false allegations".

“Never before in the history of independent India, such a big campaign against corruption has taken place and it has rattled the corrupt,” he said.

"All those involved in corruption have come onto one platform," Mr. Modi added.