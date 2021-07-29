Parties decry TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s alleged comments on Bihar

Patna

29 July 2021 19:59 IST

Across political spectrum, State leaders call for apology, action; Moitra denies ‘name calling’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey’s charge that Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra called him a Bihari goonda (a goon from Bihar) thrice during the meeting of a Parliamentary panel on Information Technology on Thursday invited condemnation from all political parties in Bihar.

“Such comments should not be given. This is saddening. The people of Bihar are hard-working and it has been a land of saints. So, if someone makes such comments, we feel sorry for it,” Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said while speaking to mediapersons in the Assembly premises. Mr. Yadav also added that this could be an individual’s comment and not that of the TMC, led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Ruling party Janata Dal (United) leader and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said, “The language Ms. Moitra used to make such a comment is linguistic lumpenisation. Ms. Moitra must first apologise for her comments or action should be taken against her.”

State BJP leader and Minister Nitin Navin, while condemning the comment, raised the issue in the State Assembly, and sought a reaction Mr. Yadav on it. “He [Tejashwi Yadav] had gone to West Bengal for the TMC’s poll campaign. Now what does he think over such comments?” Mr. Navin asked.

His colleague in the Assembly and party leader Sanjay Saraogi said, “Such comments against the people of Bihar cannot be tolerated.”

Ruling alliance partner and leader of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) Jitan Ram Manjhi tweeted: “When there was RJD, an alliance partner of her [Ms. Moitra], government in Bihar people of Bihar had to face such words “Bihari goonda” but today here is a government of Nitish Kumar known for good governance and the word Bihari is a word of respect. Best wishes to her (Ms. Moitra) for West Bengal’s goondagardi (hooliganism)”.

Senior State Congress leader and party MLC Prem Chandra Mishra said that such comments could not be tolerated. He said, “Not only has Bihar been defamed but the whole Hindi-speaking area. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should take all political parties along on this to register protest.”

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) State president Akhtarul Imam too demanded, “strict action against those who has given such comment so that in future no one dares to make such comments”. He added, “Such comments impact the country’s unity.”

However, Ms Moitra has reportedly denied the charge of making such a comment. She has said, “Am a bit amused by charges of name-calling. IT meeting did not even happen because [of] no quorum. Members did not attend. How can I call someone a name who was not even present? Check the attendance sheet.”