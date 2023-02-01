Participation level of women in workforce concerning: President Murmu

February 01, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - New Delhi

Low workforce participation of women has been a major hindrance in the overall development of the country, President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday.

“India is the fifth largest economy in the world and now moving towards becoming a five trillion dollar economy. A more active role of women would be helpful in achieving this goal,” she said at the 31 st Foundation Day celebration of the National Commission for Women (NCW) here.

The President said that women’s empowerment was not just an issue of social justice but also crucial for economic development.

Gender ratio concerns

Expressing concern over the skewed gender ratio in many parts of the country, Ms. Murmu said instances of female foeticide are being reported in well-educated sections of the country.

The President said it was not only the responsibility of the government but of the whole society to change this situation adding that while ensuring gender justice, the country has to make its development equitable.

“Our development would be called development in true sense only when the status of women is equal to that of men,” she said.

‘Separate commission’

The President said that a need has arisen for the creation of a separate commission for women. Though “our sisters and daughters are flying in space and giving leadership in the armed forces, on the other hand they are becoming victims of domestic violence and facing discrimination and harassment at workplace”.

She stressed that only by improving the status of women, the country would be able to make overall progress.