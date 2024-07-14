ADVERTISEMENT

Parody account’s post lands YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in legal trouble

Published - July 14, 2024 04:05 am IST - Mumbai

A parody account with the handle @dhruvrahtee had claimed on social media that Om Birla’s daughter had cleared the UPSC exam without appearing for it

Maharashtra’s cyber police have registered a case against popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee after a parody account allegedly posted a fake message on X (formerly Twitter) about Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s daughter, a senior official said on Saturday.

According to the State cyber department, the account with the handle @dhruvrahtee had claimed on social media that Mr. Birla’s daughter had cleared the Union Public Service Commission exam without appearing for it.

The X bio of the account reads, “This is the fan and parody account and not affiliated with the original account of @dhruv_rathee. Not impersonating anyone. This account is Parody.”

Acting on a complaint by a relative of Mr. Birla, police booked the YouTuber under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for defamation, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, and statement leading to mischief, as well as the IT Act, the official said.

When pointed out that the alleged fake message was posted by a parody account and not the one belonging to Mr. Rathee, the official said, “We are investigating the matter.”

The parody account on Saturday posted another tweet saying, “As directed by @MahaCyber1, I have deleted all my posts and comments on Anjali Birla, I will like to apologise as I was unaware about the facts and copied someone else' tweets and shared it.”

