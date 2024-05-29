Parmeshwar Funkwal new GM of East Coast Railway

Parmeshwar Funkwal, an officer of the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS), has taken over as General Manager at East Coast Railway.

An alumnus of IIT Kanpur and 1988 batch officer of the Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE), Mr. Funkwal has held several important portfolios, such as Divisional Railway manager of Rajkot, ADRM of Ahmedabad, Chairman of Railway Recruitment Board, and Executive Director of the Research Design and Standards Organisation, said East Coast Railway in a statement.

Prior to his appointment at ECoR, he served as principal chief engineer at Western Railway, Mumbai. “He played an instrumental role in introducing innovative technologies in the fields of track and bridges to increase speed during his tenure at RDSO. Besides railway engineering, he has vast experience in human resources functions,” says ECoR.

According to the release, he has published several research papers on track, bridge, and environmental engineering in international journals.