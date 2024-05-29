GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Parmeshwar Funkwal new GM of East Coast Railway

An alumnus of IIT Kanpur and 1988 batch officer of the Indian Railway Service of Engineers, Parmeshwar Funkwal has held several important portfolios.

Published - May 29, 2024 11:45 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Hindu Bureau

Parmeshwar Funkwal, an officer of the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS), has taken over as General Manager at East Coast Railway.

An alumnus of IIT Kanpur and 1988 batch officer of the Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE), Mr. Funkwal has held several important portfolios, such as Divisional Railway manager of Rajkot, ADRM of Ahmedabad, Chairman of Railway Recruitment Board, and Executive Director of the Research Design and Standards Organisation, said East Coast Railway in a statement.

Prior to his appointment at ECoR, he served as principal chief engineer at Western Railway, Mumbai. “He played an instrumental role in introducing innovative technologies in the fields of track and bridges to increase speed during his tenure at RDSO. Besides railway engineering, he has vast experience in human resources functions,” says ECoR.

According to the release, he has published several research papers on track, bridge, and environmental engineering in international journals.

Related Topics

indian railways / railway

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.