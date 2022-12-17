  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup: Top five young players of Qatar 2022

Parliment proceedings | Surjewala raises issue of decreasing number of PM Kisan beneficiaries in Rajya Sabha

December 17, 2022 03:53 am | Updated 03:53 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala raised in Parliament on Friday the issue of decreasing number of beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. During the question hour, Mr. Surjewala asked the government whether it is looking at stopping the scheme slowly. The Centre said the scheme, on the other hand, reached more farmers over the years and those who have been dropped are income tax-paying farmers or government officials.

Mr. Surjewala said the agriculture census in 2015-16 estimated that the country has about 14.5 crore farmers but only 10.45 crore farmers received the eleventh instalment of the PM Kisan Nidhi. “The twelfth instalment has reached 8.42 crore. Why the number of beneficiaries has come down?” he asked.

Answering the question, Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary said the scheme was started with a vision to help farmers. “It was started including all farmers. But under the guidelines, farmers who are paying income tax, who are government employees or those holding political positions are not eligible for assistance and their names were removed. The scheme is open for all farmers. We will provide the benefits to the farmers whose names are sent to us by the States,” Mr. Chowdhury said.

Related Topics

Parliament proceedings

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.