ADVERTISEMENT

Parliament’s Budget session likely between January 31 and February 9

January 11, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - New Delhi

The government would present a vote-on-account or an 'interim budget' on February 1.

PTI

A view of the new Parliament building in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A brief Budget session of Parliament is likely to be held between January 31 and February 9, sources said on January 11.

President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of the two houses on January 31, they said.

The government would present a vote-on-account or an 'interim budget' on February 1. The new government will present a full-fledged budget later.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the term of the 17th Lok Sabha ends on June 16, it is set to be the last session of Parliament before general elections are announced.

In 2019, the Lok Sabha polls were announced on March 10 and voting was held in seven phases between April 11 and May 19.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US