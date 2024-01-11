Parliament’s Budget session likely between January 31 and February 9

January 11, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - New Delhi

A brief Budget session of Parliament is likely to be held between January 31 and February 9, sources said on January 11.

President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of the two houses on January 31, they said.

The government would present a vote-on-account or an 'interim budget' on February 1. The new government will present a full-fledged budget later.

Since the term of the 17th Lok Sabha ends on June 16, it is set to be the last session of Parliament before general elections are announced.

In 2019, the Lok Sabha polls were announced on March 10 and voting was held in seven phases between April 11 and May 19.