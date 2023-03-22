Parliamentary standing committee seeks information on deaths due to heart attack post COVID

March 22, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST - NEWDELHI

In an attempt to understand the rise of myocardial infarction (heart attack) in seemingly fit people following the COVID pandemic, the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare has asked the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) “to give evidence-based clarification based on the findings of its planned studies on this”.

“Currently, there is insufficient evidence/data to prove whether rise of myocardial infarctions and sudden deaths have been due to COVID-19 vaccines — but these cases of sudden deaths due to myocardial infarctions have increased post COVID,” it said.

Headed by Rajya Sabha MP Bhubaneswar Kalita, the Committee has also raised serious objections to the inability of the country to retain its scientists for research and grossly insufficient public investment in health research.

The Committee notes that ICMR spent around ₹1,300 crore for research purposes in FY 2022-23. “Considering India is facing multiple challenges on health front like rise in communicable diseases, non-communicable diseases like hypertension, cancer and severe malnutrition, anaemia in various pockets of the country, there is urgent need for ICMR to spend much more than ₹1,300 crore on research. Limited budgetary allocation for research in health is a major reason behind the slow progress in the field of medical research,” it said.

It added that lack of research is a systemic problem that pervades the entire hierarchy of the health system viz. medical colleges, institutes, hospitals, and research institutions.

The Committee noted that ICMR itself has been allocated funds to the tune of ₹100 crore. It believes that ICMR, as an apex body for medical and biomedical research in the country, should be provided with a sufficient budget to meet its intended objectives and targets.

The Committee added that it is concerned to note that the posts of Scientist C, D and E in the Department of Health Research (DHR) are still vacant, despite these posts being approved in 2017.

“Despite various efforts of the Department to attract quality talent, unfortunately, the results have been paltry. Keeping in view the fact that scientific research is the gateway for assured growth and economic development of the nation, the Committee recommends that the Government should further incentivise research in the medical field,” it said.

The Committee added that in India, it is seen that there are limited ways of retaining quality talent and experience, particularly within government and public health ecosystems. The Committee recommends that DHR must devise constructive ways to attract talent in the field of research.