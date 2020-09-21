Parliamentary proceedings | Tablighi Jamaat chief not arrested, says MHA

New Delhi

21 September 2020

Investigation against him is under way, MoS says in a written response to a question from Shiv Sena’s Anil Desai.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday that investigation against Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Mohammad Saad was under way and he had not been arrested.

Responding to a question from Shiv Sena member Anil Desai on whether the reason for the spread of coronavirus in Delhi and other States was due to the assembly of Tablighi Jamaat people, Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy said in a written reply, “As reported by Delhi Police, despite guidelines/orders issued by various authorities in pursuance of the outbreak of COVID-19, a huge gathering assembled inside a closed premise over a protracted period of time without any semblance of social distancing or provision of masks and sanitizers. This also caused spread of Coronavirus infection amongst many persons.”

Asked about the number of Jamaat persons arrested so far and whether Jamaat chief Maulana Saad had also been arrested, Mr. Reddy replied, “233 persons of the Jamaat have been arrested by Delhi Police. However, regarding Jamaat chief Maulana Mohd. Saad, investigation is under way.”

He added that 2,361 persons of Tablighi Jamaat had been evacuated by Delhi Police from the Nizamuddin headquarters since March 29 and one case relating to the Tablighi gathering had been registered by the police under various sections.

Founded by a Deobandi Isamic scholar in Mewat, Uttar Pradesh, in 1926, the Tablighi Jamaat (Society of Preachers) focusses on ‘purifying’ the Muslim faith. It has presence in 150 countries.

Earlier, the Home Ministry had blacklisted 2,594 foreigners who participated in a Tablighi Jamaat event in March at Nizamuddin markaz (centre), barring their entry into India for 10 years.

On March 28, the Ministry wrote to all States that around 2,000 Tablighis from Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand and other countries who entered India on tourist visa appeared to be “potential carriers” of COVID-19.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country continue to surge, and more than 54 lakh cases have been reported since March.