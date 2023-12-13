Parliamentary proceedings | Silkyara tunnel crisis was avoidable had the Govt. listened to experts, says Adhir

December 13, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - New Delhi

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on December 12 claimed that the 17-day ordeal of the 41 workers trapped in the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand could have been avoided if the government had listened to expert geological advice.

Mr. Chowdhury, raising the issue in the Lower House during the Zero Hour, said experts had flagged several issues related to the construction of the tunnel in the Himalayas and cited fragile terrain, water seepage, landslip-prone Himalayan rock system, lack of geological studies and the failure to design an escape tunnel.

“I feel that the kind of situation that took place in Uttarkashi could have been averted had the government taken a little patience with those geologists who had earlier red-flagged that these kinds of tunnels could be disastrous,” he said.

Noting that there were contradictory reports on the requirement of an escape tunnel at the construction site, Mr. Chowdhury said the government should come clean on the issue.

Other demands

BJP member Ramesh Bidhuri raised the issue of senior citizens facing difficulties in accessing upper berths during long train journeys. He said they should be allotted lower berths mandatorily.

Congress member Ravneet Singh Bittu said the government should fulfil the assurances given to farmer unions on offering minimum support price (MSP). The farmers have been demanding implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations on MSP for farm produce at 50 per cent in addition to the cost of production (C2+50 per cent), he noted.

Congress member Pradyut Bordoloi expressed concern over the increasing cases of cancer, particularly in the northeastern region.

N.K. Premachandran (RSP) raised the difficulties faced by pilgrims visiting the Sabarimala shrine, while JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan “Lalan” demanded restarting of train halts that were stopped during COVID-19.

