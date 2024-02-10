Parliamentary proceedings | ‘Ram Temple ushered in a new era of governance’

February 10, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

Both Houses of Parliament on February 10, the last working day of the 17th Lok Sabha, passed a resolution terming the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as ushering in a “new era of governance and public welfare”, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his valedictory address later, stated that the resolution by both Houses would give “constitutional power to the generations to come to be proud of our values.”

In the Lok Sabha, the short duration discussion under Rule 193 was moved by BJP MP Satyapal Singh which went on for four hours, with Speaker Om Birla moving a resolution on behalf of the House on the Ram Temple, describing it as a reflection of “Ek Bharat, Shresht Bharat” (One India, ultimate India). In the Rajya Sabha, the motion was moved by BJP MPs Sushil Kumar Modi and Prakash Javadekar.

Home Minister Amit Shah said Mr. Modi took all sections of society along on the Ram Temple issue and described the Supreme Court verdict on the matter as a “reflection of India’s secular character” to the world. “In no other country has the majority community waited for so long for a matter related to its faith,” he said.

‘Constitutional mandate’

“The Ram Mandir has been built following legal and constitutional mandate,” Mr. Shah said, adding that the BJP kept its patience and the Ram Temple was built in Ayodhya in a “harmonious environment”.

No political slogans were raised at the consecration ceremony, said Mr. Shah, adding, “I say with folded hands that accept the message of unity and move forward.”

Addressing critics, he said they should “accept the overwhelming popular sentiment on the issue and not vitiate the atmosphere of joy and devotion.”

“People’s struggle for constructing the Ram Temple in Ayodhya began in 1528 and the legal battle for it started in 1858,” Mr. Shah said, adding that it all came to an end on January 22 which “rejuvenated India’s faith and marked the beginning of the journey of a great India.”

“The temple’s construction is the journey from struggle to devotion, from chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ to ‘Jai Sia Ram’,” the Home Minister said while heaping praise on Mr. Modi for his leadership and the arduous religious discipline he subjected himself for 11 days in the run-up to the ceremony.

“Critics used to mock the BJP over its promises alleging they were driven by electoral exigencies,” he said, asserting that the Modi government banned triple talaq as well and fulfilled many other commitments.

Mr. Shah said that “the journey that started on January 22 will be carried forward” and expressed confidence that the Modi government would come back to power in 2024 after the general elections.

Advani’s contribution

Remembering BJP veteran L.K. Advani’s contribution with his “Rath Yatra”, the Home Minister said it acted as an awakening for people and Mr. Modi during his tenure finally fulfilled their aspirations.

In the Rajya Sabha, Leader of the House and Union Minister Piyush Goyal said people from all over India took part in the consecration of the Ram Temple and the movement preceding it, thanking the Prime Minister for his “extraordinary contribution” to the creation of the Ram Temple. Mr. Modi was also key in organising Mr. Advani’s rath yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya, said Mr. Goyal.

BJP president J.P. Nadda, also speaking on the occasion, said that “under Prime Minister Modi’s rule, we can hope to establish Ram Rajya”, highlighting the Modi government’s welfare schemes such as Ujwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Swachh Bharat, Jal Jeevan Mission, Awas Yojana etc. He said all these social schemes were being implemented impartially, irrespective of religion, region.

