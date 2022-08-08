Parliamentary proceedings | Protests in Lok Sabha as Centre introduces contentious Electricity (Amendment) Bill

Opposition accuses government of not consulting States over amendments to a Concurrent List subject

Amid vociferous protests by Opposition members, the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022 that seeks to give multiple players open access to distribution networks of power suppliers and allow consumers to choose any service provider, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

While the Opposition MPs called the Bill “anti-farmer” and a violation of the promise the Centre had made to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) that had led the farmers’ agitation against the now repealed farm laws, Power Minister R K Singh argued that the Bill is “pro-people” and “pro-farmer”.

Soon after its introduction, Mr. Singh urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to refer the Bill, which seeks to amend the Electricity Act, 2003, to a Parliamentary Standing Committee for wider consultations and address the concerns raised by the Opposition.

The Bill is aimed at allowing private players in the field of electricity distribution on the lines of telecom service providers; consumers will then have the option to choose their own electricity supplier.

Opposing the introduction of the Bill, Congress’ Manish Tewari and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, RSP MP N K Premachandran, Trinamool member Saugata Roy, DMK leader T R Baalu and CPI(M)‘s M A Arif said the proposed legislation is against the federal structure of the Constitution.

While Mr. Premachandran said electricity was on the Concurrent List and it was the “bounden duty” of the Centre to have “effective consultations” with State governments, Mr. Tewari said the Bill envisages allowing multiple private companies to provide electricity in the same area, a provision that could lead to “privatisation of profits and nationalisation of losses”.

‘Anti-farmer Bill’

Mr. Roy and Mr. Arif said the Bill was contrary to the assurances given by the Narendra Modi government to the SKM, which had then demanded the shelving of proposed amendments to the Electricity Act.

Mr. Baalu said the Tamil Nadu government has been giving free electricity to farmers for the past several years and the proposed amendments could affect “poor farmers” who receive free power.

The Minister, however, accused the Opposition members of indulging in “false propaganda” against the Bill. “The farmers will continue to get free power. There will be no roll back of subsidy….We have consulted the States and other stakeholders. This Bill is pro-people and pro-farmers,” Mr. Singh declared.

When Opposition members demanded a division on the motion moved by the Minister, Mr. Birla said, “You can seek division only from your respective seats and not from the Well”.

The SKM and ten central trade unions (CTUs) asked the Centre to scrap the Bill, which according to them is a prescription for privatising electricity distribution. The National Co-ordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers ceased work and held nationwide demonstrations on Monday.

The SKM and CTUs will take out joint protest marches on Tuesday. “They are committed to privatise everything at their Masters’ bidding! That Electricity forms a part of concurrent list in the Constitution hardly matters to them, since federalism does not form a part of their idea of governance,” the CTUs said in a joint statement.