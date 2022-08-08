India

Parliamentary proceedings | Profit of oil companies increased manifold: Centre tells Rajya Sabha

The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) made a profit of ₹8,789 crore in 2021-22, as opposed to ₹19,042 crore in 2020-21. File. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam
The Hindu Bureau New Delhi August 08, 2022 22:55 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 22:55 IST

The profits of oil marketing companies has increased manifold, according an answer tabled in Rajya Sabha by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry on Monday. The Ministry also said the market price of LPG is not as high as the way the Saudi Contract Price (CP) of the cooking gas increased.

The answer was provided by Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in response to a question from senior BJP member Sushil Kumar Modi. He said Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s profits increased to ₹24,184 crore in 2021-22 from ₹1,313 crore in 2019-20. Similarly, the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) made a profit of ₹8,789 crore in 2021-22, as opposed to ₹19,042 crore in 2020-21 and ₹2,683 crore in 2019-20, the Minister informed the House.

Advertisement
Advertisement

For the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), the increase in profit is almost threefold in three years. From ₹2,637 crore in 2019-20, the company made a profit of ₹6,383 crore in 2021-22.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The prices of petroleum products in the country are linked to the price of respective products in the international market, Mr. Puri mentioned in the reply. “Prices of LPG in the country are based on Saudi Contract Price (CP), the benchmark for international prices of LPG. While the Saudi CP has risen approximately 207% from $236 /MT in April, 2020 to $ 725 /MT in July 2022, retail selling price of 14.2 kg domestic cylinder has gone up from ₹744 in April, 2020 to ₹1,053 in July, 2022, i.e. by 41.5%,” he said.

Mr. Puri claimed that the subsidy on domestic LPG is paid to consumers by Oil Marketing Companies and it is reimbursed by government to OMCs periodically. “Total number of LPG connections have risen from 14 crore in 2014 to over 30 crore connections in 2022, including 9.3 crore Ujjwala connections,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
petrol
diesel fuel
oil and gas - downstream activities
parliament
Read more...