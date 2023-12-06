Parliamentary proceedings | Opposition, BJP MPs continue to fight in Rajya Sabha over state of economy

December 06, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - New Delhi

On the second day of the short-duration discussion on the state of the economy held in the Rajya Sabha on December 6, the Opposition and the Treasury Benches used statistics to counter each other.

The House discussed the subject for about seven hours in the two days and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to reply to the debate on Thursday.

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien, who initiated the debate, requested Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar that the reply be postponed as most of the Opposition leaders are travelling to Hyderabad to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Telangana. Mr. Dhankhar said he will consider the request.

ADVERTISEMENT

SP leader Ramgopal Yadav started his speech by saying that after hearing the BJP members’ speeches he felt they were “coming from another world”. Prof. Yadav asked the Ministers to stop reading out what is written on the papers and understand the problems of the people on the ground. He said promises such as tap water and toilets for all have not been fulfilled and inequality has increased. On the Centre’s pet scheme Ujjwala, he said beneficiaries are unable to take a second cylinder as they cannot afford it.

‘Unemployment rate lowest’

Mahesh Jethmalani of the BJP asked the Opposition to see the growth rate and said high growth will address issues such as unemployment and inflation. “The complete recovery in employment in urban areas is crucial. The unemployment rate recorded in the April-June quarter of 2023 is the lowest over the last five years. From 2017-18 to 2019-20, regular wage/salaried employees increased by 1.5 crore, a growth of 13.2 per cent. The rise among females was 0.72 crore or 29.4 per cent and that for males was 0.79 crore or 8.8 per cent,” he said.

P. Wilson of the DMK said the Centre was not supporting the development initiatives of the States despite collecting a huge chunk of taxes and levies. He said even issues such as building and repairing of highways were not looked into despite letters from the Chief Ministers. “Make-in-India, Startup India, demonetisation and GST regime have failed. Policies have weakened the institutions and the economy, and these are shining examples of how the economy of India is,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.