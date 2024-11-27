 />

Parliamentary proceedings | Need to make existing laws more stringent to curb vulgar content on social media: Vaishnaw

BJP member Arun Govil raised a question about existing mechanisms to check telecast of vulgar and sex-related content through social media platforms illegally

Updated - November 27, 2024 01:12 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on November 27, 2024.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday (November 27, 2024) said there is a need to make existing laws more stringent to curb vulgar content on social media platforms.

In the Lok Sabha, the Information and Broadcasting Minister said the Parliamentary Standing Committee should take up the issue and also called for a consensus to frame more strict laws in this regard.

Earlier, there were editorial checks and it was decided whether something was right or wrong but those checks have ended. Today, social media is a platform for freedom of press but it is uncontrolled and there is vulgar content, the minister said during the Question Hour.

He was responding to questions by BJP member Arun Govil about existing mechanisms to check telecast of vulgar and sex-related content through social media platforms illegally and whether the government proposes to make the existing laws more stringent keeping in view the fact that the said laws are not much effective to stop misuse of these platforms.

Published - November 27, 2024 12:37 pm IST

